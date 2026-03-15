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California employers urged to protect workers from heat wave

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 15, 2026 at 6:33 PM PDT
Conservation Law Foundation
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Flickr / Creative Commons

Cal/OSHA is urging employers across California to take steps to prevent heat illness as one of the year's first heat waves pushes temperatures above seasonal averages this week.

The agency said workers may not yet be acclimated to the heat and may need additional breaks and other protections, especially newer employees.

Under state heat illness prevention rules, employers must provide workers with water, shade and rest breaks and maintain written prevention plans and training for supervisors.

For indoor workplaces such as restaurants, warehouses and manufacturing facilities, Cal/OSHA said protections are required when temperatures reach 82 degrees, including access to water, cool-down areas and rest breaks.

For outdoor workers, employers must provide fresh water, shade when temperatures reach 80 degrees or higher, and cool-down breaks upon request. The agency said additional high-heat protections are required at 95 degrees or higher in industries such as agriculture, construction, landscaping, oil and gas extraction, and some transportation sectors.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid