California employers urged to protect workers from heat wave

Cal/OSHA is urging employers across California to take steps to prevent heat illness as one of the year's first heat waves pushes temperatures above seasonal averages this week.

The agency said workers may not yet be acclimated to the heat and may need additional breaks and other protections, especially newer employees.

Under state heat illness prevention rules, employers must provide workers with water, shade and rest breaks and maintain written prevention plans and training for supervisors.

For indoor workplaces such as restaurants, warehouses and manufacturing facilities, Cal/OSHA said protections are required when temperatures reach 82 degrees, including access to water, cool-down areas and rest breaks.

For outdoor workers, employers must provide fresh water, shade when temperatures reach 80 degrees or higher, and cool-down breaks upon request. The agency said additional high-heat protections are required at 95 degrees or higher in industries such as agriculture, construction, landscaping, oil and gas extraction, and some transportation sectors.

