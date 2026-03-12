Supervisor Wong’s ‘dumb laws’ contest begins

Supervisor Wong says he wants to cut laws that are no longer serving San Francisco residents.

Some are rarely, if ever enforced. Like one that says it’s illegal to carry bread or pastries in open baskets or exposed containers through public streets.

It's also illegal to let your dog hang its head out of a car window, for dog walkers to walk nine or more dogs, or to bring your pet goldfish (or any fish, reptile, or bird for that matter) to the park.

But there are some that are enforced and can be a pain for residents and businesses. For example, there are multiple ordinances in the city's planning code that can make it difficult and expensive for certain businesses to do repairs or upgrades to their storefronts.

You have until March 30 to submit what you think deserves the "dumb law" award. Wong's office will review submissions and select one or more winners. You can submit a law, permit requirement, fee, street sign, or regulation that is the most unnecessary, frustrating, or outdated.

Winners of the contest will receive recognition from Wong's office and be featured on his social media platforms. He may also consider trying to modify or repeal some of the "dumb laws" that win.