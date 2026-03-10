Qatar Airways suspends flights to Doha from SFO

Flights by Qatar Airways, the national airline of the Middle East country Qatar, remain suspended at San Francisco International Airport as of Tuesday as the conflict between Iran, the United States, Israel and other Middle East countries continues.

Following the closure of Qatari airspace on February 28 and subsequent attacks at its primary hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha, the airline canceled flights. It has also grounded its aircraft abroad, including the one parked on a remote apron at SFO.

The aircraft has remained grounded since its arrival two weeks ago.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said the airline paid to park it at the airport.

Qatar Airways announced Monday that it will operate a limited number of return flights for its citizens this week, but not from North America. Most flights remain suspended until the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of airspace. But it remains unclear when that will happen.