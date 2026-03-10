© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Heatwave arriving this week in Bay Area

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 10, 2026 at 2:38 PM PDT
Spring won’t officially arrive for another two weeks, but the year’s first heatwave will arrive tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has forecast unusually high temperatures for the Bay Area.

Residents will have to deal with daytime temperatures in the mid-70s and the high 80s through the end of the week. Those temperatures will cool off in the evenings into the 60s.

The Weather Service is advising Bay Area residents to limit their time outside and to wear sunscreen and remain hydrated during the heatwave.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
