Cardrooms file suit against California Attorney General

California cardrooms have filed two lawsuits challenging new state regulations they say would eliminate blackjack-style games and devastate the industry.

The California Gaming Association filed the lawsuits today [Monday] opposing regulations from Attorney General Rob Bonta's office set to take effect April 1st.

The Gaming Association says the rules would eliminate more than half of cardroom jobs statewide and wipe out a critical revenue source for dozens of cities. The state Department of Justice estimates the regulations will reduce cardroom revenue by 464 million dollars annually, with much of that business shifting to tribal casinos.

The cardrooms say the rules reverse decades of settled law. Heather Guerena [guh-reena] is general counsel for Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights.

"The regulation is extraordinary and unlawful in every way, and a total departure from the bureau's past practice, purporting to outlaw the very games that the bureau has approved since it came into existence."

The cardrooms are seeking preliminary injunctions to block the rules before next month.

The attorney general's office says it is prepared to review the lawsuits and respond in court.

