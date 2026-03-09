Parcel tax question makes June ballot in Oakland

Oakland voters go to the polls in June to decide on whether to approve a new parcel sale tax aimed at maintaining city services.

The Oakland City Council voted unanimously last week to place the parcel tax on the June 2nd ballot.

The Oaklandside reports that the council’s action was procedural, as the measure's sponsors, including city unions and residents, had already gathered 30,000 signatures to easily qualify for the ballot.

If approved by voters, the measure would authorize an annual, 192-dollar tax on single parcels and other real estate. There would be exemptions for low-income residents, seniors and others.

The tax would raise about 34-million annually over the next nine years.If the measure is not approved by voters, Oakland’s cash-strapped government could be forced to make additional cuts to city jobs and services.

