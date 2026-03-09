LAO urges lawmakers to reject a bill to codify the state's popular state library parks pass program into law

A new bill would guarantee the future of California’s popular State Library Parks pass program, which provides 33,000 passes annually. But the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office is urging lawmakers reject the proposal. From our partners at CapRadio, Gerardo Zavala has more.

Brian Metzger with the LAO says they encourage the legislature to set a high bar for new spending proposals, as the state faces an 18 billion dollar deficit.

"We find that this proposal does not clear that bar. "

Santa Barbara Democratic Assemblymember Gregg Hart authored the bill. He says his goal is to codify the program into state law.

"But it doesn’t specify the funding level that would always still be subject to budget reality."

Hart says the program's seven-million dollar price tag is small compared with the state’s $350 billion budget.

Over 8,000 people checked out a pass from the Sacramento Public Library system last year. Todd Deck with the library.

"I would compare it to like having a James Patterson or an Emily Henry book, but even more. It’s something that people really do love and rely on."

Deck says the program also brings new visitors to state parks and new patrons into libraries.

"By diversifying access to parks, the usage is going to grow. Their programs and offerings are going to deepen, and it also benefits libraries."

Deck recommends visiting a local branch in person, since some passes are only available for checkout at the library.

