San Francisco extends school year, due to strike

The school year for San Francisco’s students, teachers and administrators is probably going to get a little longer this year.

That’s because the San Francisco Unified School District last week recommended adding extra days to make up for the four days of classes they lost due to last month’s teacher strike.

Mission Local reported that the district sent out an email Friday evening to the teachers union that it would recommend extending the school year.

The district will submit the recommendation for approval by the school board when it meets in two weeks when it takes up the issue.

If approved, the school year would end on Wednesday, June 10th, instead of June 3rd.The move is prompted by the state-mandated 180 days of instruction. The district said high school finals and graduation would not be affected by the extension.