Pop-up event to be held for Marin County residents

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 8, 2026 at 8:45 PM PDT
The Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael
Peter Alfred Hess
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael

Marin County will hold a monthly pop-up service on Wednesday to help residents in the western part of the county connect with county government services.

The Marin County Executive’s Office said the "County Services Closer to Home Event" is held the second Wednesday of each month and brings services such as building permits, community planning, road closures, public safety, emergency response plans and more.

This week's event will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Mari Health and Human Services Center located at 1 6th Street, Point Reyes Station.

Residents can meet with county staff in personal sessions to get answers to questions on topics involving the County Development Agency, Department of Public Works, District Attorney's Office, Public Defender's Office and Probation Department.

The program was created to make accessing services more convenient for west county residents, according to District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, who represents West Marin.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
