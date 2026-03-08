California Senate honors avalanche victims

The California State Senate adjourned Thursday in memory of the nine people killed in last month's Castle Peak avalanche, the deadliest in California's modern history. From our partners at CapRadio, Greg Micek has more.

A group of 15 skiers was returning from the Frog Lake backcountry huts near Truckee when an avalanche swept through during a winter storm. Nine were killed.

Cal-OSHA's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Three were guides with Blackbird Mountain Guides. Six were mothers and close friends who shared a love of the outdoors.

Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil represents the district where the avalanche occurred.

"We've seen candlelight vigils in Truckee and Soda Springs area and neighbors really coming together with meals and memorials so that they can share the memories of their loved ones."

Speaking before the adjournment, she said it was about adding to the remembrance of the victims.

"This will give us the opportunity to give them a place in California's history, like the Senate is part of this community that has lost them."

On the Senate floor Thursday, Alvarado-Gil honored each victim before reading their names.

"I move that the California State Senate adjourn in the memory of Andrew Alessandratos, Carrie Atkin, Nicole Nikki Chu, Lizbeth Liz Claybaugh, Michael Henry, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Carolyn Sakar, and Katherine Vitt."

