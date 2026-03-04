No moonlighting bill would ban California cops from working for ICE

A bill advancing in the state Legislature would prevent police officers in California from moonlighting with federal immigration enforcement agencies, such as ICE. The author is Los Angeles Democratic Assembly member Isaac Bryan.

"It's important that we close this loophole because there is tremendous fear in California. There's fear that the law enforcement officers, the cops who protect and serve during the day are masked up, terrorizing and kidnapping at night."

Brian Marvel heads the Peace Officers Research Association of California which opposes the measure.

"You show me one cop that is working the streets today that is working for ICE. You're not going to find it. So, I take offense to that remark."

The bill has passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee. It heads next to Appropriations.

Under the measure, a cop who fails to comply could face de-certification as a peace officer in California.

