Mayor Lurie to eliminate hundreds of jobs amid budget deficit

San Francisco needs to close a projected $400 million budget deficit. On Monday, city departments were sent an email telling them that they will need to eliminate at least 500 jobs, including ones that are already filled.

The email was sent to department leaders by Sophia Kittler, the head of the Mayor’s Budget Office. Kittler said the city cannot afford its current spending on personnel, in part because of federal funding cuts. Their goal is reducing spending by at least $100 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Theresa Rutherford, the president of SEIU 1021, the union which represents local government workers, says these jobs are critical. The union is in support of the Overpaid CEO Act, which will be on the ballot in June, as a way to pay for these public services.

Kittler instructed department leaders to send their recommendations for staffing changes by March 12.