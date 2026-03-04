© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Longtime Alameda County Registrar of Voters steps down

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 4, 2026 at 9:29 PM PST
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint long-time county employee Cynthia Cornejo as interim registrar of voters.

Cornejo will take over on March 29 for Tim Dupuis, who is retiring after nearly 24 years with the county.

Cornejo was hired as a clerk in 1996 and has earned various promotions at the Registrar of Voters Office over the years, eventually becoming deputy registrar in 2007.

The county is currently in the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Dupuis, whose tenure wasn't without controversy.

A 2025 report from the Alameda County Elections Commission ticked off a list of problems at the Registrar's Office under Dupuis’ tenure, including poor language access, lack of public access to observe electoral processes, lack of comprehensive and thorough poll worker training, among other things.

Dupuis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment and neither he nor Cornejo attended Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
