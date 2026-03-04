Democrats running for Governor say they aren't backing down following CA Democratic Party letter

The list of Democrats running for Governor is long.

There’s former Congresswoman Katie Porter, Congressman Eric Swalwell, billionaire Tom Steyer, former State Controller Betty Yee, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, and former State Assemblymember Ian Calderon.

Porter was the highest polling Democrat in a recent PPIC poll at 13 percent. A spokesperson for her campaign told CapRadio she’d stay in the race.

Spokespeople for Yee, Mahan, and Becerra also confirmed they’d continue their campaigns.

Calderon says it’s too early to identify a leader because so many voters are undecided.

"So this thing is wide open for a reason. I think the insiders are trying to cling to whatever they can to justify why it’ll be easier for them if people just drop out."

Calderon says he plans to stay in the race as well.

Thurmond released a video in which he said the party’s letter was an example of establishment politics.

"The California Democratic Party is essentially telling every candidate of color in the race for Governor to drop out."

The deadline for candidates to drop out and without their name appearing on the primary ballot is Friday.