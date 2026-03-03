Supreme Court blocks California’s ban on outing transgender students

The Supreme Court granted an emergency appeal yesterday, blocking a California law that stopped schools from outing transgender students.



Since last year, California’s schools have been prohibited from automatically telling parents when a student changes their gender expression or pronouns.

The law is meant to protect trans students, who suffer from disproportionately high rates of depression and suicide compared to their cisgender peers.

The law is not a blanket ban on schools discussing gender identity with parents — they're still able to have these conversations. In some cases they're required to, for example if a student's wellbeing is at risk.

But in a 6-3 order yesterday, the Supreme Court sided with parents who are challenging the law claiming it violates their First Amendment rights.

This means that schools can issue automatic notifications while the case proceeds. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.