Union City residents — share your vision with the Parks Department!

For the first time in 25 years Union City is seeking public input to update its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The updated plan will focus on improving access, reimagining existing spaces and ensuring parks remain safe and inclusive.

Residents can provide feedback through a community survey open through March 31 in English, Spanish and Chinese.

The city will also host three community meetings to get input from residents and city staff will be present at various community events this month too.

Officials said feedback from surveys, meetings and events will help shape the strategies and goals of the updated plan.

