Teachers reach tentative deal in Oakland, ratify agreement in San Francisco

Educators on both sides of the Bay have made progress in contract negotiations.

Early on Friday morning, Oakland educators announced that they had reached a deal with the school district, averting a strike they had voted to go on if a deal could not be reached.

The new contract includes an 11-13% raise for educators over two years along with other changes, like salary enhancements to retain credentialed teachers, substitute teachers, and social workers.

The deal comes just days after a charged school board meeting, in which the Oakland Unified School Board voted to cut 400 roles to address its deficit.

Oakland educators now need to vote to ratify their agreement.

Across the Bay Bridge, educators in San Francisco did just that on Friday, passing their tentative agreement with 92% of the vote. Union members in classified roles — like nurses and counselors — voted “yes” at a slightly higher rate.

The next step in the city is for the school board to ratify the agreement.