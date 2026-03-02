Santa Rosa moves forward with fire recovery project

The Santa Rosa City Council has awarded a nearly $5 million construction contract for improvements in areas that were damaged during the 2017 Tubbs fire.

The money is coming from PG&E settlement funds that the city dedicated a portion of to support rebuilding the Hopper Avenue Corridor.

The improvements are intended to restore a key transportation link, provide safer routes to businesses and the highway, and encourage increased transit, bicycle and pedestrian use.

City officials said the project design was shaped by community meetings and online surveys and reflect residents' priorities.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026.

