Newsom, state Congressional leaders rail against Iran bombing

California Governor Gavin Newsom and several Democratic Bay Area and Central Coast congressional representatives denounced major military strikes by the United States and Israel in Iran on Saturday.

The military operation was announced in a speech by President Donald Trump late Friday night Pacific Time, which was Saturday morning in Iran.

Trump called for Iranians to overthrow the government. Before his call for regime change, the goal of the military operation was to destroy Iran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon, something the Trump administration said was already accomplished in 2025.

Governor Newsom, who may run for The White House in 2028, echoed Trump's call for regime change but said the war started by the U.S. and Israel was "illegal."

He said the bombings were an example of “weakness masquerading as strength.”