Newsom brings his book tour to his hometown of San Francisco

Governor Gavin Newsom made a stop in his hometown of San Francisco on Saturday to promote his new book, Young Man in a Hurry. As Laura Fitzgerald, from our partners at CapRadio reports, the event was Newsom’s latest opportunity to criticize the Trump administration, and at times, his own party.

If there’s one thing Newsom wants readers to take away from his memoir, it’s that he struggled despite being viewed as a person with great privilege. He spoke about his struggles with dyslexia and growing up with a single mother trying to make ends meet.

"It’s about insecurity, it’s about anxiety. It’s about that insecurity and anxiety that’s still with me today."

But at times, the book tour stop felt more like a political rally. Newsom touted the passage of California’s redistricting measure, Prop 50, to a cheering crowd. He also, unsurprisingly, took aim at President Donald Trump for commandeering California’s national guard, federal tactics for immigration enforcement, and criticized Trump’s military strikes in Iran.

Newsom also had a message for his own party.

"The problem with the Democratic Party so often is that we appear weak and we’ve gotta be stronger and we’ve gotta be more assertive."

The governor pointed to his, at times combative, social media presence as an example of how Democrats should push back against Trump.

He wouldn’t directly answer whether he’s planning a run for president, only saying that his family has veto power when it comes to making the decision.

Newsom kicked off his book tour last month in a handful of red states including South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

