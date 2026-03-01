Lurie vows more police patrols at Mission BART stations

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said more police foot patrols will be committed to BART plazas in the city's Mission District.

On social media, Lurie said Friday that the San Francisco Police Department “adding officers walking between the 16th and 24th Street plazas and deploying a sergeant to manage the plazas and surrounding corridors."

Mission Local reported the beefed up the police patrols. Despite an already visible police presence, the BART Mission stations continue to be plagued with violent crime, sales of stolen goods and open-air drug markets.

Lurie added that the city was changing its street clearing schedule and expanding its community ambassador presence in the Mission,

