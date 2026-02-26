Oakland Unified School Board approves major staff reductions

Last night, the Oakland Unified School Board voted to eliminate hundreds of district positions.

The Oakland Unified School District has known that it needs to make $100 million in cuts to next year's budget.

Last night they took a step toward that goal.

" We gotta stop the bleeding before we can even go on to the next step," said Superintendent Denise Saddler. "That's how serious this is. It is an emergency."

After hours of emotional public comment, the board voted to cut 400 teachers, staff, and central office roles.

Director Mike Hutchinson was the only board member to vote "no" on cuts to both classified and certificated roles. Director Patrice Berry voted "no" on cuts to classified roles and abstained from the teacher reduction vote.

Other budget reduction plans include $12 million in cuts to special education and major shifts of resources at school sites.

Superintendent Saddler pointed in her report to the district's challenges — many of which are shared amongst Bay Area districts — declining attendance and enrollment and expiration of one-time funds.

The meeting went late into the night and at times devolved into board member infighting.

"We've heard a number of attacks," said Board President Jennifer Brouhard at one point. "Let's get down to the business of voting."

This all comes as Oakland teachers are in contract negotiations with the district. The cuts do not account for potential teacher raises.