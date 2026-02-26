Año Nuevo State Park confirms bird flu found in Northern Elephant Seals

Seven weaned elephant seal pups tested positive for avian influenza — also known as bird flu — on Tuesday evening. More than 1,300 seals were on the beach when the outbreak was detected by UC Santa Cruz Professor Roxanne Beltran. Beltran says they’re cautiously optimistic.

“ Most of the adult females had already departed for their routine forging migrations at the time that this outbreak began,” added Beltran.

UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis are collaborating with California State Parks to provide active surveillance on marine birds and mammals.

Christine K. Johnson is a Professor of Epidemiology and Ecosystem Health at UC Davis. She said, “The outbreak is so small and new that we do not know how it’s being transmitted; hopefully, we will be able to discern those patterns over time if there are more cases that test positive.”

So far, 30 animals have been found dead in the park. Officials say that bird flu can spread between animals and people, but the risk of infection to the public is generally low.

If you encounter a sick, injured, or dead marine mammal in California, Oregon, or Washington, call the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region Stranding Hotline: (866) 767-6114.

