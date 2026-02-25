© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Mateo County park closes amid death and illnesses of animals

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:42 AM PST
Seals gathering near the beaches at Ano Nuevo State Park
Dave Page
/
Wikimedia Commons
Seals gathering near the beaches at Ano Nuevo State Park

Hundreds of reservations for the popular tours to see the blubbery pinnipeds at Año Nuevo State Park in San Mateo County were canceled as of yesterday.

BODY: SFGate reported the closure yesterday, as an investigation has begun by multiple agencies into the illnesses and causes of death of the animals,

Adeline Yee, a spokesperson for California State Parks, announced the decision in an email to the website. She said adult elephant seals, their predominantly weaned pups and seabirds were among the “small number” of affected animals.

Researchers have collected samples to screen for avian influenza and are continuing to monitor the population pending test results.

The park’s website said the closure remains in effect through March 1.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
