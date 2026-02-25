San Mateo County park closes amid death and illnesses of animals

Hundreds of reservations for the popular tours to see the blubbery pinnipeds at Año Nuevo State Park in San Mateo County were canceled as of yesterday.

BODY: SFGate reported the closure yesterday , as an investigation has begun by multiple agencies into the illnesses and causes of death of the animals,

Adeline Yee, a spokesperson for California State Parks, announced the decision in an email to the website. She said adult elephant seals, their predominantly weaned pups and seabirds were among the “small number” of affected animals.

Researchers have collected samples to screen for avian influenza and are continuing to monitor the population pending test results.

The park’s website said the closure remains in effect through March 1.

