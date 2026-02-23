Former head of local homeless nonprofit faces corruption charges

The former head of a local homeless services nonprofit has been charged with misappropriating more than a million dollars in public funds.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the indictment in a press statement earlier today.

Jenkins alleges that Gwendolyn Westbrook, former chief executive officer of United Council for Human Services, filed false documents including California Tax Returns for several years.

The 71-year old Westbrook is set to be arraigned tomorrow. She faces nine felony charges, including one count of misappropriation of public funds, three counts of grand theft, one count of presenting a false invoice for payment and four counts of filing false California tax returns for tax years 2020 through 2023.

The community nonprofit has been paid tens of millions of dollars in federal and state contracts to provide homeless services in San Francisco.

Prosecutors said Westbrook allegedly misappropriated more than a million in dollars of public funds from UCHS accounts to herself through a combination of undocumented cash withdrawals and self-issued payments.

The San Francisco Standard reported Westbrook has been dogged for years by accusations of maintaining a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with her salary.

Westbrook couldn't be reached for comment.