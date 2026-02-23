After four weeks, the UNAC/UHCP Kaiser strike is over

According to the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) , the more than 30,000 employees who have been on strike will return to work Tuesday at 7.a.m at Kaiser facilities in California and Hawai’i.

Kaiser’s latest offer was a 21.5 percent wage increase. Kaiser employees were asking for a 25 percent increase, as well as safer staffing practices and better benefits.

The union says that “significant movement at the bargaining table” prompted union leaders to end the strike, but specific details of the contract agreement aren’t yet available.