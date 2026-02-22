Solar power company settles lawsuit with San Francisco, Alameda and other counties

The district attorneys of San Francisco, Alameda County and other counties settled a lawsuit with a solar energy supplier to resolve allegations that the company misrepresented details when selling its services.

The supplier, Vivint Solar, did not admit responsibility, but agreed to pay more than a million dollars in civil penalties. The consumer protection complaint was filed in Riverside County Superior Court.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office said the company also agreed to establish a three-million dollar fund to pay restitution to any consumer with a valid request for restitution.Vivint installs and maintains residential and business systems and sells energy at set prices.

The company, which has since been sold to Sunrun, Incorporated, was accused of offering misleading “Purchaser Power Agreements,” by misrepresenting its relationship with a local utility company.