Former Fox News host leading in recent gubernatorial poll

A new poll released this week on the California governor’s race found that a Republican is the leading candidate among likely voters.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that former Fox News host Steve Hilton is leading recent polls to succeed Gavin Newsom as California’s next governor.

Hilton, a Republican, garnered 17 percent of the Emerson College poll of a dozen candidates – nine Democrats and two other Republicans.One of those Republicans, Riverside County sheriff Chad Bianco, and Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, scored 14 percent each.

Former Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter and billionaire Tom Steyer scored 10 percent and nine percent, respectively.About 21 percent of those polled said they were undecided, about 10 percent less than the percentage two months ago.