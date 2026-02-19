Oakland teachers rally to press demands for new contract

Hundreds of Oakland teachers demonstrated near Lake Merritt yesterday to demand what they described as better pay and working conditions, as well as a budget that prioritizes students' development and outcomes.

The Oakland Education Association, the union representing 3,000 of the city's teachers, organized the rally.

The union is demanding a 14-percent increase in pay, more teachers' preparation time, reduced class sizes, and increased job stability for student-facing staff.

Union President Kampala Taiz-Rancifer said that contract negotiations started in March 2025, but that Oakland Unified School District still has not yet agreed to their "common sense proposal." She also said that the union is prepared to go on strike, if necessary.

The union's demands come amid a severe budget crisis at the Oakland Unified School District.