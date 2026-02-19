© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland teachers rally to press demands for new contract

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:01 PM PST
Oakland teachers on strike
Wendy Reyes
/
KALW News
Oakland teachers carry signs in a past strike

Hundreds of Oakland teachers demonstrated near Lake Merritt yesterday to demand what they described as better pay and working conditions, as well as a budget that prioritizes students' development and outcomes.

The Oakland Education Association, the union representing 3,000 of the city's teachers, organized the rally.

The union is demanding a 14-percent increase in pay, more teachers' preparation time, reduced class sizes, and increased job stability for student-facing staff.

Union President Kampala Taiz-Rancifer said that contract negotiations started in March 2025, but that Oakland Unified School District still has not yet agreed to their "common sense proposal." She also said that the union is prepared to go on strike, if necessary.

The union's demands come amid a severe budget crisis at the Oakland Unified School District.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
