New legislation could mean hefty costs for San Francisco street food vendors

San Francisco is trying to align local codes with a state law from 2022 that decriminalized street food vending while also creating some new rules for vendors.

The Department of Public Health drafted legislation that could cost certain vendors a lot of money. If the legislation is approved, those with non-motorized pushcarts, stands, or wagons will have to update their carts to include a designated hand-washing station and might even have to start renting space at city-approved commercial kitchens to prepare their food.

All in all, it could cost up to 16,000 dollars on top of permit and operating fees.

KALW spoke to a vendor selling empanadas in the Mission. To protect her safety, we aren’t going to share her name. She said she hadn’t heard about the proposal and worries she won’t be able to afford the necessary upgrades if it’s passed.

One of the vendors said, “Yo no quiero ser una carga para este país, pero pagar esa cantidad de dinero no es fácil, no es fácil, verdad? Por eso mismo yo quiero trabajar.”

She said: "I don’t want to be a burden on this country but paying that amount of money is not easy. That's why I want to keep working."

KALW spoke to several vendors who say they want the city to offer something more accessible, like payment plans.

Supervisor Connie Chan said the city should provide temporary exemptions to vendors who can’t afford to upgrade their carts in time.