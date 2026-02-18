With this much rain, the state’s reservoirs could overflow

The weather forecast for the Bay Area calls for showers to continue over the next few days.

The National Weather Service says steady rains tonight are expected to dump anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch over some parts of the region. Stronger than average winds are also in the forecast, with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour.

The additional rainfall could mean trouble for the state’s reservoirs. If the reservoirs overflow it could lead to flooding.

According to the Department of Water Resources’ Data Exchange Center, the state’s major reservoirs are already at 120-percent of capacity.

In Northern California, the Shasta, Oroville and Folsom reservoirs are at 85-to135 percent of their historical averages.

