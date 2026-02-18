Oakland approves purchase of Sausal Creek Headwaters by Sogorea Te’ Land Trust

The Oakland City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to help the Sogorea Te’ Land trust purchase 16 acres of undeveloped land in the Oakland hills.

The city is giving the trust up to $840,000 to help it purchase the property. The money comes from Measure DD , a 2002 bond initiative that raised almost 200 million dollars for water projects in Oakland.

According to a city memo, the trust will be responsible for stewarding the land, restoring habitats, and managing fires.

This is the second time Oakland has helped the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust acquire land.

