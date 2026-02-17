© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
New drug treatment facility opening in SOMA this spring

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:46 PM PST
In 2023, San Francisco Police officers arrested a record number of people who sell, and people who use drugs.
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie yesterday signed legislation to open a Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation, and Triage or RESET Center to expand support for people with substance use disorders.

The center will open this spring at 444 Sixth St. in the city's South of Market neighborhood, literally across the street from the Hall of Justice and the county jail. The facility will act as an alternative to jail or hospitalization for individuals arrested for public intoxication.

RESET will provide more mental health and substance use treatment services than what nurses in the jails are able to provide.  

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the city's Department of Public Health will oversee the center's operation.

RESET is part of Lurie's "Breaking the Cycle" initiative to tackle the city's homelessness and behavioral health crisis.
