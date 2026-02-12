© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Mateo County increases public access to anti-opiod drug, naloxone

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:44 PM PST
A Naloxone kit in 2017. The medication is used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. Brand names of the drug are: Narcan, Evzio, LifEMS Naloxone, Narcan Neonatal and Narcan Prefilled. (New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick via Bay City News)
New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick/New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick via Bay City News
/
New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick
A Naloxone kit in 2017. The medication is used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. Brand names of the drug are: Narcan, Evzio, LifEMS Naloxone, Narcan Neonatal and Narcan Prefilled. (New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick via Bay City News)

San Mateo County announced a plan this week to place emergency overdose medication in publicly accessible boxes around the county.

The Naloxone Stand Box program is being rolled out by the San Mateo County Overdose Prevention Coalition. That’s a partnership of community organizations and the San Mateo County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services.

The program will place a small newspaper box filled with Naloxone in front of businesses and organizations. Naloxone comes in a nasal spray and can reverse the effects of an overdose from opioids. It is commonly known by one of its brand names, Narcan.

Applicants can apply for the program at no cost. They should be able to securely keep one of the boxes in a publicly accessible place and restock it as needed.

The first box was placed at the Allcove youth center on El Camino Real in San Mateo in December.

According to the county health department, there were 54 opioid-related overdose deaths in the county in 2024 and 121 opioid-related emergency department visits.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid