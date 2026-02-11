San Leandro councillor ‘retires’ ahead of court hearing

Embattled San Leandro City Councilmember Bryan Azevedo has "retired" from his city role just one day before he's scheduled to change his plea in a federal corruption case against him.

In November, Azevedo pleaded not guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and making false statements to a government agency.

City officials announced Monday that Azevedo submitted a formal letter of retirement and that he would no longer be a member of the City Council as of yesterday morning.

The City Council plans to discuss options for replacing Azevedo at its February 17 meeting.

A lawyer representing Azevedo declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors allege Azevedo accepted a $2,000 cash bribe from an unnamed owner of an affordable housing company that had business interests with the city.