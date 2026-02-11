© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Leandro councillor ‘retires’ ahead of court hearing

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:26 PM PST
Embattled San Leandro City Councilmember Bryan Azevedo has "retired" from his city role just one day before he's scheduled to change his plea in a federal corruption case against him.

In November, Azevedo pleaded not guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and making false statements to a government agency.

City officials announced Monday that Azevedo submitted a formal letter of retirement and that he would no longer be a member of the City Council as of yesterday morning.

The City Council plans to discuss options for replacing Azevedo at its February 17 meeting.

A lawyer representing Azevedo declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors allege Azevedo accepted a $2,000 cash bribe from an unnamed owner of an affordable housing company that had business interests with the city.

He is expected to plead guilty and testify as a government witness in the upcoming bribery and fraud trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.  
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
