Strike by Kaiser health care workers marks third week

A strike by more than 30,000 nurses and health care workers at Kaiser-Permanente has entered its third week.

The United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals said union members were picketing outside Kaiser facilities across the state.

Kaiser claims that there have been a growing number of defections by union members crossing the picket line. The union said more than 70 percent of its members remain on strike.

Negotiations between the union and the state’s largest health care provider on a new contract broke off last month.