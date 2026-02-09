Teachers strike for a second day, contract talks continue

The 6,000-member United Educators of San Francisco – the teachers union – is on the second day of a strike against the San Francisco Unified School District, despite ongoing talks for a new contract.

The teachers union began their strike yesterday to press their demands, including for higher wages and family health care benefits.

The strike, the first by San Francisco teachers in nearly a half-century, means no classes for the district’s more than 50,000 students.

The two sides have been in contract talks for more than a year. And although they recently reached a tentative agreement on sanctuary and housing polices, they remain at an impasse over the major issue – wages.

The union wants a nine percent raise over two years. The district has offered six percent over the same time frame. That’s reflective of a recommendation made in a neutral fact-finding report that came out last week. But this offer is contingent on other changes, like increasing class sizes.

KALW will continue to provide updates on the latest strike developments.