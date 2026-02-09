© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SFUSD, community groups to provide services for students, parents during teachers strike

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 9, 2026 at 1:59 PM PST
Resources are being made available for parents and students in San Francisco schools that will be closed during the strike.

The District says they're providing information about independent study, free breakfast and lunch for students, childcare for younger children, and other supports.

To view all the information, go to www.sfusd.edu and click on the "Information and resources for families" tab at the center of the page.

Interfaith leaders in San Francisco will also be providing assistance for families during the strike.

You can find a list of locations where services will be available at our website; KALW.ORG

Services will be provided at Third Baptist Church, 1399 McAllister St.; Missionary Temple CME Church, 1455 Golden Gate Ave.; Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 6190 Third St.; San Francisco Christian Center, 5845 Mission St., and Providence Baptist Church, 1601 McKinnon Ave.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
