Talks between SFUSD, teachers union make ‘progress,’ but possible strike looms

Unionized teachers negotiating a new contract with the San Francisco Unified School District said they reached agreement Saturday on one of several divisive issues, but not enough to head off a threatened strike this morning.

Negotiations continued yesterday in an attempt to avert the first strike by teachers and staff in the district in nearly a half-century.

SFGate reported yesterday that the teachers union was set to start walking picket lines today.Last week, the 6,000 members of the United Educators of San Francisco – the teachers union – voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. That would affect the district's more than 50,000 students.

The union has sought to include the district's existing policies on immigrant rights in the new contract.

However, the union said there was little movement on wages and a demand for fully paid family healthcare.

KALW will provide updates on the talks and a possible strike later today.