San Francisco School Board prepares for possible teachers strike

The San Francisco Unified School Board called a special meeting on Feb. 3 to discuss plans for a possible teachers strike.

At that meeting, the school board approved a resolution to give Superintendent Dr. Maria Su more authority if a strike happens. She will be able to hire security and coordinate basic needs for students (like transportation and food) without convening the board.

Su said she needs this authority to support the district’s most vulnerable students and act quickly.

“This is why I am asking for this emergency authorization with the hope that I will never have to use it,” she said.

If she wants to hire new staff who don’t already have contracts with the district, Su will still need to get board approval.

The vote passed 4-3, with Student Delegate Shoon Mon's vote included in the "no" camp.

Commissioners Alida Fisher and Matt Alexander also voted “no.”

Alexander said he was concerned about the message this conversation sends.

“I feel like by talking about how to do the strike, it kind of sends this message that we think it's inevitable,” he said. “And I don't think it's inevitable.”

Educators applauded his comments. The meeting was emotional, with many teachers speaking out about their frustration with the negotiations.

“Do your job and come to us with a real proposal, and we're more than happy to sit at the bargaining table with you and figure this out so we do not have to go on strike,” said Presidio Middle School teacher Taryn Baillie. “But right now, you are forcing us to take action in order to create safe and stable schools for our students.”

A neutral fact-finding report will be released today. A strike could come as early as Monday. It’s unclear if schools will be able to remain open.