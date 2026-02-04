Richmond approves work on ‘ICE-Free Zone’ ordinance

Richmond is a sanctuary city, so city staff already do not cooperate with ICE. Last night, Council Member Jimenez proposed expanding Richmond's existing response by creating ICE-free zones.

That means no city-owned and controlled property, facilities, personnel, or resources may be used for federal immigration enforcement. It would also require signage prohibiting ICE in these spaces and reporting of attempted enforcement to local agencies.

The proposal received overwhelming support from community members and advocacy groups during public comment. It was approved to move forward with 6 council members voting yes and Council Member Brown abstaining.

Richmond is following legal precedents set by other cities in the Bay Area, like Pinole, Berkeley, and San Jose.

Richmond’s proposal goes further by establishing systems for emergency preparedness and rapid response.

The City Manager and City Attorney will return with a finalized plan for ICE-Free Zones within 45 days.