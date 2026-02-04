OPD announces preparations for Super Bowl weekend

The Oakland Police Department will be deployed throughout the city this weekend as it prepares for more crowds and traffic associated with this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Although Super Bowl LX is being played this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, some 40 miles away, OPD is making preparations to keep residents and visitors safe.

Interim Police Chief James Beere told a media briefing earlier this week the OPD will be focused on preventing robberies, suppressing sideshows and cracking down on sex trafficking.

OPD officers will be on patrol the city’s commercial corridors and will also maintain a presence at community events. These include stationing officers at Lake Merritt, the uptown and downtown commercial corridor along Broadway, and the 18th Street and Telegraph area.

OPD will also operate a mobile command center at the NFL’s official watch party and fan zone at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.