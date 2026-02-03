Super Bowl festivities prompt closure of local streets

Motorists and pedestrians traveling in and around San Francisco should expect detours and significant traffic delays as the local authorities make way for a week of Super Bowl festivities.

While Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, San Francisco is an official host city.

A series of road closures and detours around several major venues this week have been announced. This may dampen some of the enthusiasm for the big game among motorists and pedestrians in downtown San Francisco and other neighborhoods.

According to the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency , the affected areas are in the streets surrounding the Moscone Center, City Hall and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the Pearl, the Palace of Fine Arts, Grace Cathedral, The Hibernia, the Legion of Honor, the Ferry Building and Chinatown.