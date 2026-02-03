© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Super Bowl festivities prompt closure of local streets

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:06 PM PST
Details on Expanded Bus Service Coming July 9, 2022
SFMTA
/
https://www.sfmta.com/sites/default/files/pdf_map/2022/05/mtab_july_update_service_map_20220513v2.pdf
Details on Expanded Bus Service Coming July 9, 2022

Motorists and pedestrians traveling in and around San Francisco should expect detours and significant traffic delays as the local authorities make way for a week of Super Bowl festivities.

While Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, San Francisco is an official host city.

A series of road closures and detours around several major venues this week have been announced. This may dampen some of the enthusiasm for the big game among motorists and pedestrians in downtown San Francisco and other neighborhoods.

According to the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency, the affected areas are in the streets surrounding the Moscone Center, City Hall and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the Pearl, the Palace of Fine Arts, Grace Cathedral, The Hibernia, the Legion of Honor, the Ferry Building and Chinatown.

Traffic and/or parking will be closed on several blocks. And Muni service will be re-routed.A full map of the affected areas can be found by clicking the links on our website at kalw.org.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid