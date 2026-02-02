‘San Francisco Commission Streamlining Task Force’ submits final report

San Francisco has 152 boards and committees, of which only 115 are active. They’re staffed by volunteers who help advise elected officials, shape policy decisions, and provide government oversight.

In 2024, San Francisco voters approved Measure E , which established a Task Force to help figure out how the city could reduce its many commissions.

According to the final report submitted by the task force on Friday, the city could cut its commissions down from 152 to 86.

Consolidating committees will, according to the task force, use resources more efficiently, and make it easier to coordinate public input.

The report proposes cutting 14 ‘General Administration and Finance’, 19 from Housing and Economic Development, 12 from Public Health and Well Being, three from Public Safety, and 17 from Infrastructure, Climate and Mobility.

The final report will be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors and Mayor Daniel Lurie. The City Attorney's Office will write legislation reflecting the task force's recommendations by March 1. A public hearing on the recommendations must be held by the Board by April 1.