San Francisco teachers could strike on Wednesday

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 1, 2026 at 7:53 PM PST
wikimedia creative commons user Cipher

Teachers at the San Francisco United School District could go on strike as early as Wednesday.

On Saturday, the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union, voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the power to call a strike amid an impasse in contract talks with the district.

If the union leaders – who represent 6,000 employees – call a strike, it would be the first such strike in San Francisco Unified since 1979. Mission Local reported that school principals could also join teachers in staging a sympathy strike.

The two sides have been negotiating for more than a year. District officials said they remain divided over union demands for higher pay and fully-funded family health care benefits.

A neutral fact-finding committee is expected to recommend a contract offer on Wednesday. If the union rejects it, a strike could be declared then.

The district has offered the union a six percent salary increase, spread out over three years. They argue that the district has no surplus and a wage increase above the offer would force them to make budget cuts elsewhere.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
