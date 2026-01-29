Strike threat looms as San Francisco teachers tally vote

San Francisco teachers are counting ballots after completing their second strike vote.

If the vote passes — which union leaders say is likely — a teachers strike could be imminent.

Before teachers can strike, they have to go through a few steps, including voting on the decision twice. The first vote took place in December. At that time, 99 percent of teachers voted "yes" to a strike.

Negotiations between the United Educators of San Francisco and the San Francisco Unified School District have been at an impasse over higher pay and better benefits.

Teachers have been working under an expired contract since June.

After a fact-finding meeting last week, the two sides again failed to reach an agreement.

Two years ago, San Francisco teachers secured a raise of $9,000 with a five percent bump the following year.

Now, the union is asking for a 9% raise over two years for teachers and a 14 percent raise for classified staff along with fully paid family healthcare.

SFUSD has offered a six percent raise over three years and fully funded health benefits. When reached for comment, the district pointed to a statement it issued saying its goal is long-term stability.

Last month, another Bay Area teachers union went on strike in West Contra Costa Unified, ultimately securing an eight percent raise over two years and fully covered health benefits. But that district now says it may have to cut 10 percent of teacher roles and 10 percent staff roles to pay for the raise.

Union President Cassondra Curiel wasn’t available for comment, but said in a statement earlier this month that the district was being too conservative about its finances.

"Today’s public school dollars should be used for today’s public school students," Curiel said.

If teachers strike, schools will not be able to stay open safely, said Superintendent Dr. Maria Su in a statement posted to YouTube ,

A state board will release its fact-finding report by February 4. After this, the union can opt to strike.