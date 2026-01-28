Alameda County approves 'ICE-free zones'

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal for “ICE-free zones” at yesterday’s board meeting.

Now, no property owned or controlled by Alameda County can be used for ICE activity.

This’ll be enforced by physical barriers and signage prohibiting ICE. It would also require county employees to report incidents with ICE.

Next, the county has to identify the properties it controls and train security guards on how to prevent ICE agents from entering without judicial warrants.

Six Alameda County residents were arrested by ICE last year, according to Public Defender Brendon Woods. Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez clarified that her department can’t prevent ICE arrests in public areas on county property.

The resolution received an outpouring of support during public comment. Multiple commenters asked the board to oppose the reopening of a federally owned former prison in Dublin as a detention center.

Similar ordinances have been adopted in the Bay Area by Berkeley, San Jose, and Santa Clara County. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is voting on a proposal next Tuesday.