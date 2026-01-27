San Francisco announces changes to its ‘Journey Home’ program for unhoused

Journey Home was started in 2023, by then-Mayor London Breed. It buys a bus or train ticket out of the city for people experiencing homelessness or struggling with substance abuse.

In 2025, 235 people were relocated from San Francisco through the program.

Journey Home, and other relocation programs like it, has been critiqued for failing to address the root causes of homelessness. It’s not uncommon for people to return to the cities they were bussed out of.

In a press release, Mayor Lurie announced that the city is consolidating its other relocation programs — “Homeward Bound” and “Problem Solving Relocation Assistance” — into one citywide system: Journey Home.

Starting in February the program will be available 24/7. It will be run by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, with help from Glide Memorial Church. The two entities will help with travel planning, coordination, and 90 days of follow up after someone has been relocated.