Meeting to be held soon on the fate of the Oakland Coliseum

Alameda County, the City of Oakland will hold a meeting with developers over the future of the Oakland Coliseum site.

The Oaklandside reports that the meeting was prompted following a letter yesterday from Oakland City Council President Kevin Jenkins to David Haubert, the president of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

The 112-acre property in East Oakland is jointly-owned by the city and county. But negotiations between the city, county, the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, or AASEG, and the Coliseum’s last major tenant – the Athletics – have dragged on for years.

In 2019, the county agreed to sell its 50 percent share to the Athletics. But, two years ago – after the A’s left the Coliseum for Sacramento – the county assigned the ballclub’s purchase rights to the AASEG.

AASEG wants to redevelop the property into a housing, shopping and entertainment complex.

But that deal has been beset by delays and must be finalized by the county Board of Supervisors by June of this year.