© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meeting to be held soon on the fate of the Oakland Coliseum

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 27, 2026 at 1:54 PM PST
Oakland Coliseum
Al Case
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland Coliseum

Alameda County, the City of Oakland will hold a meeting with developers over the future of the Oakland Coliseum site.

The Oaklandside reports that the meeting was prompted following a letter yesterday from Oakland City Council President Kevin Jenkins to David Haubert, the president of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

The 112-acre property in East Oakland is jointly-owned by the city and county. But negotiations between the city, county, the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, or AASEG, and the Coliseum’s last major tenant – the Athletics – have dragged on for years.

In 2019, the county agreed to sell its 50 percent share to the Athletics. But, two years ago – after the A’s left the Coliseum for Sacramento – the county assigned the ballclub’s purchase rights to the AASEG.

AASEG wants to redevelop the property into a housing, shopping and entertainment complex.

But that deal has been beset by delays and must be finalized by the county Board of Supervisors by June of this year.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid