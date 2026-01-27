Assemblymember Matt Haney introduces bill to tax ICE detention centers in California

Assembly Bill 1633 would put a 50 percent tax on the profits of ICE-funded facilities in the state. Revenue from the tax would go into a new fund that would provide immigration-related services.

It’s the first legislation of its kind in the United States. It follows several high-profile killings by ICE agents. In January, Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis. On New Year’s Eve, Keith Porter was killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles .

There are seven ICE-funded private immigration detention facilities operated by for-profit corporations in California. In 2025, CoreCivic and GeoGroup, which are the two largest private prison corporations in the country, reported that, combined, they generated more than a billion dollars in revenue.

In a press release, Assemblymember Haney says the legislation will “reduce incentives for corporate profiteering.”

